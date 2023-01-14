Mukah Cup tennis tourney welcomes 32 players for second edition

MUKAH (Jan 14): The Second Mukah Cup Tennis Tournament welcomes 32 players from Kuching, Saratok, Sarikei, Mukah and Bintulu.

This doubles competition is jointly organised by Mukah Division Tennis Association (PTBMU) and Kelab Permain Rekreasi Tenis Rinduk (TF Rinduk), and is taking place at the association’s tennis courts.

PJP Infra Sdn Bhd managing director Eshlie Nawawie, in his opening speech, said he was very happy with the number of participants in this edition.

“I hope that with the organising of more tournaments such as this, the level of tennis in Mukah would continue to improve.

“PJP Infra Sdn Bhd will continue to support and sponsor the tournament,” he assured all.

Among those present were TF Rinduk chairman Ruslan Bujang, PTBMU deputy president Anthony Aloysius Akub and executive committee member Mazlan Hassan, Kelab Tenis Saratok representative Yunus Julai and tournament director Alexander Tow.