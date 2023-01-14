No compromises on Sarawak’s rights as per MA63, IGC Report, says Premier

MIRI (Jan 14): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday reiterated that the state government will not compromise its rights as laid out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

He said their stand was that it is fully entitled to enforce and safeguard the rights and interests of Sarawak in accordance with MA63’s terms.

“We have succeeded in restoring our rights that were taken away or eroded in a number of areas but there are still some outstanding issues pertaining to MA63, which I have raised with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has assured me that he will resolve,” he said.

Abang Johari said this at the Opening of the Legal Year for Sabah and Sarawak 2023 gala dinner, and his text-of-speech was read by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said he had also taken note of some concerns raised by Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) president Gurvir Singh Sandhu regarding several areas related to the judiciary and representation within the appellate court.

“The state government shares the same view with AAS on adopting or remedying the areas of concern in relation to the judiciary in Sarawak. Now that the Federal Constitution has been amended to include MA63, the state government has come to a strong position to further advance its rights under MA63.

“The Sarawak government is aware that certain comments have been made suggesting that Sarawak should compromise its benefits under MA63. I wish to reiterate here that the Sarawak government will not make any decision that will compromise its privileges and interest in the Federation of Malaysia.

“Lest we forget, by virtue of MA63, Sarawak is a partner in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

Abang Johari said what was important the empowerment or devolution of power to Sarawak, which is not difficult to implement.

Touching on Sarawak’s 2023 Budget, he said it was formulated by anchoring on five principles.

“The first principle is to develop a more robust, competitive and equitable economy. The second is making Sarawak a competitive and resilient state. Thirdly, we will create a smart city underpinned by digital technologies, knowledge and innovation.

“The fourth principle is to continue fostering a united, harmonious and caring society. The fifth principle is to continue planning forward for fiscal sustainability to ensure future security for generations to come,” he said.

Regarding the digital technologies under the third principle, Abang Johari noted that the courts in Sabah and Sarawak have taken the e-system one step further by implementing video conferencing, audio conferencing, court notifications via email and e-review format for certain court proceedings.

“I have received very good feedback from local lawyers in Sarawak, as they say such adaptations to the digital developments in the court have brought tremendous benefits to the lawyers and judiciary alike, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurvir in his opening remarks noted the event was successful with about 670 people, comprising the legal fraternities from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsula, attending.

AAS also received a RM200,000 grant from Abang Johari, which was announced through Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Among those present were Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Mohd Raus Sharif, acting President of the Court of Appeal and the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Federal Court Judge Dato’ Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh.