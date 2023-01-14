Protect oneself in this era of living with virus, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (Jan 14): People must shoulder the responsibility of protecting themselves against Covid-19 in the era of living with the virus, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor said the committee had recently issued a statement on Sarawak’s precautions in light of the potential increase of China tourist arrivals and during the celebration of Lunar New Year.

“SDMC has issued a statement saying that temperature checks will be done at the airport. We are now in the era of living with the virus, so responsibility comes back to individuals.

“In the last two years, the government protected the people by imposing restrictions. Now, we must look after ourselves,” he told a press conference after launching a fire safety campaign at Farley supermarket here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said any person who shows symptoms such as fever must go for a self test.

“If tested positive, you must isolate yourself. In fact, hand sanitising should not stop even though the government no longer makes it compulsory,” he said.

He said people must continue to uphold good hygiene practice to help stop the spread of the virus.

On tourists coming into Sarawak, Dr Sim said those who happened to test positive for Covid-19 but have no place to stay can opt for Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“Last resort – we will provide them a place to stay. Only those tourists who have no where to stay can stay at PKRC,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Sim extended his appreciation to the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for organising the fire safety campaign with Farley Foundation and Sin Chew Daily.

According to him, some individuals may either grow careless or get carried away during the celebration of festivals.

“Over 90 per cent of fire cases were caused by human factors and they are preventable. Bomba, as a federal government, is trying its best to work with its partners to enhance fire safety awareness among the people,” he said.

Dr Sim said while celebrants look forward to usher the Year of the Rabbit, they must celebrate with safety in mind.

“When there is a fire, we must know what to do, and not just pointing fingers or taking pictures. Looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year, we must celebrate safely so that we truly celebrate happily,” he added.