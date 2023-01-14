PRS urges S’wak govt to take in more Dayaks into local admin, GLCs

KUCHING (Jan 14): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has requested the state government to increase the intake of Dayak in the state’s local administration and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Speaking to the reporters today, its president Datuk Joseph Salang said the party wants their representatives to be appointed as councillors and community leaders to reflect the diversity in Sarawak.

“We want the representation of our members to reflect the communities that we present. This includes the representation in the government link companies, the appointment of political secretaries, not only state but also at the federal level.

“We want to demonstrate to our supporters that whether we are elected or not, we still care about them,” he said during a press conference after chairing the party’s first supreme council meeting for 2023 here at its headquarters here today.

Salang said the state government should quickly address the appointment of Temenggong for the Iban community whose position will be vacant soon.

He urged the state government to fill up the position by appointing their members.

“For example, the appointment of Iban Temenggong, at the moment, we have one position for Iban Temenggong that is in Sri Aman. The Temenggong we have there, his appointment will not be extended following his age, 80 years old, which has reached the limit.

“We want to make sure that the state government will agree to fill up the new Temenggong from PRS.

“Therefore, we would like to urge the state government to be inclusive with regard to our representation for the appointment at the grassroot level,” he added.

Salang said while the party was grateful for the appointment of its MP as a full minister in the federal government, the appointment of important positions in GLC should reflect the diversity of the race in Malaysia.

He also said the Dayaks should also be given the opportunity to helm those important roles as this will demonstrate the representation of the current federal unity government.

“The federal government at the moment, they are not having any firm decision on the appointment for the GLCs.

“But we also want to request that we must have representation and when given the opportunity, we want to see those who are being appointed are those who are educated and well qualified people.

“We want the Dayak to have the opportunity to participate in this nation building effort,” he said.