Sabah Labor Advisory Council proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): The Ministry of Human Resources has proposed to set up the Sabah Labor Advisory Council to ensure that all existing labor laws can be implemented more effectively.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud said the advisory council is still in the initial proposal stage but confident it will be successful, to ensure Sabah economy develops balancedly.

“This proposal is seen to be able to create a good development for stakeholders, especially employers throughout Sabah.

“This will ensure that all decisions can be be made in a win-win situation for all related parties through the establishment of this council,” he said after attending a Chinese New Year celebration in Inanam.

Mustapha, who is also Sepanggar MP, said the establishment of the council will coincide with the National Labor Advisory Council (NLAC).

“I have informed the director of the Sabah Labor Department to prepare a concept paper and we will discuss it with the Sabah State Government.

“We call on employers, especially in the Sepanggar constituency, to ensure that the social well-being of employees continues to be maintained,” he said.

Earlier at the event, Mustapha called for racial unity and harmony between religions in Malaysia, especially in Sabah.

He hoped celebrations such as Chinese New Year will be a platform for every individual to appreciate the multiracial and multireligious value in the country.