Saradec welcomes fifth batch of SayD’SignersSarawak trainees

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Sarawak Design Centre, in collaboration with Indonesia’s Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), held a welcoming ceremony for their fifth batch of SayD’SignersSarawak trainees at the university in Bandung, Indonesia on Friday.

In a statement, it said the latest batch of trainees will begin their Year 2 Training at ITB, where they will learn everything from history, technical drawings, building and woodworking production.

The one-year training is based on a specially-designed syllabus for the programme.

The trainees are Nur Asyikin Zulkifli, Afina Ahmad Mahmud, Anneleolinyang Yanggor, Dylan Owen Patrick, Mohammad Nur Fathullah Suhaili and they are led by Wan Maizatul Akmal Abdullah.

In addition, the trainees will gain invaluable experiences relating to furniture design from the programme’s team of supervisors at ITB.

Among those present at the ceremony were ITB’s LAPI president director Dr Chalid Idham Abdullah; Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono; and Saradec chief executive officer Dayang Nena Abang Bruce.

The six trainees are the latest SayD’Signers sent by Saradec to ITB in Bandung for their Year 2 training programme.

To date, a total of 32 SayD’Signers from four past batches have graduated from the programme, and Saradec is moving closer towards its target of producing 100 SayD’Signers in total by the year 2030.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the new batch of trainees and wish them all the best as they embark on this important part of their journey in this programme,” said Dayang Nena.

She added: “I would also like to thank ITB, LAPI ITB, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching and many others for your kind and continuous support in making this programme a rousing success.”

The ceremony also witnessed the presentation of training kits to the trainees by the head of the Furniture Design Training Programme Dr Imam Santosa, introduction of SayD’Signers Batch 5’s management team, supervisors and trainers by SayD’Signers coordinator Dr Bagus Handoko as well as a symbolic ‘Potong Tumpeng’ to conclude the ceremony.

SayD’SignersSarawak is a two-year skills training programme developed in a collaborative effort between Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Saradec and ITB.

The programme’s specially tailored training courses developed by ITB will help the young designers to gain all the necessary skills and knowledge needed for them to venture into the furniture design industry.

It includes them undergoing their final year at the Faculty of Art and Design (FSRD) ITB in Bandung, Indonesia, where their knowledge and skills are further refined.