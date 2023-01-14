SRDC highlights dire need for Stapang wet market, tamu repairs to Tamin rep

SIBU (Jan 14): The dilapidated wet market and tamu market in Stapang near here require urgent repairs, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He said the wet market has been abandoned for a long time and is in a state of serious disrepair while the tamu market’s roof is damaged and leaking.

“The toilets in the Stapang wet market are completely dilapidated too. We have also received requests from farmers that fans should be installed in the tamu market,” he said in a statement.

On Friday, Wong led a group of councillors and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira on a site visit to the two markets.

“The purpose of the visit was to ask for financial allocation from YB Christopher to repair and upgrade these two markets,” he explained.

In this regard, he hopes the problems can be overcome in the near future with Gira’s help.

Additionally, Wong said they proposed the construction of the ‘I Love Stapang’ landmark, which also requires the assemblyman’s help.

“Gira requested SRDC to discuss with the Land and Survey Department about the land’s status just next to the existing tamu before an extension of the tamu is constructed,” he said.

After Stapang, they also visited the Selangau market site to check on the issue of night market hawkers who set up their BBQ stalls on public parking lots.

“SRDC councillors present will endorse the incoming full council to move these stalls to a new and more spacious location, which was inspected by councillors and staff today,” he said.