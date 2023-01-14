SUPP invites public to Chinese New Year open house on Jan 22

KUCHING (Jan 14): People from all walks of life are invited to the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party’s (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house on the festival’s first day, which falls on Jan 22.

The festive event will be held at the party’s headquarters, Sa’ati Hall, from 9am-12pm.

Its organising chairwoman Kho Teck Wan in a statement today said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to grace the open house.

Abang Johari is expected to arrive at 9.30am.

“Members of the public are invited to come and celebrate Chinese New Year together. Besides food, there will also be lion dance performance, ‘cai qing’ (plucking the greens) and ‘lao yu sheng’ (tossing of yee sang),” she said.

Kho said preparations have been made to cater for an expected turnout of 3,000 guests.

Other invited guests include members of the State Cabinet, political party leaders, China’s Consul-General in Kuching, leaders from Chinese associations and community leaders.