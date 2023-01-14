Tiang says to check if S’wak’s revised quit rent has exceeded 100 pct

SIBU (Jan 14): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang Ming Tee said he will investigate whether it is true that the revised quit rent that took effect on Jan 1 has exceeded 100 per cent increment.

Speaking to the press after a dialogue session with Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and Sarawak Association of Marine Industry (Samin) yesterday, he said though it was announced that the increment of the quit rent is not more than 100 per cent, some landowners had presented the records and evidence that the increment is indeed more than 100 per cent.

“Some of the landowners went to the Land and Survey Department to pay for their quit rent for this year and they had a shock of their lives when they were asked to pay beyond the 100 per cent increment.

“I have asked these landowners to collect all the so-called record and give them to me and I will do some homework to verify this information with the Land and Survey Department,” he said.

He said if it is true that the rate of quit rent that the public were asked to pay is different than the official rate, then it is a serious issue.

“I will do an investigation. I will bring this matter to the attention of the top leaders and relevant departments because it is unacceptable,” he said.

He said the landowners have no objection if the rate they paid was based on the official announcement.

Other matter discussed during the dialogue session was on the issue of foreign workers.

He said the Immigration and Labourers Management Unit under the State Secretary’s office is looking into shortening the approval period of the application of Letter of Approval in Principle (AP).