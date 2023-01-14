Tiong proposes increasing immigration checkpoints in airports to six

KUCHING (Jan 14): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is proposing the number of immigration checkpoints at the country’s international airports be increased to six compared to the current four.

“I have submitted this proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) for consideration, in order to accommodate the large flow of passengers including at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2),” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Tiong added he had also requested KDN to consider opening all 40 immigration counters at KLIA2, since currently only 20 counters are open, to shorten the processing time of immigration checks for large passenger volumes and those coming from large passenger aircrafts.

“The issue of flight frequency has not yet fully recovered and now there is also the issue of congestion at the immigration check counter.

“Imagine if the flight schedule is restored completely in the near future – the situation will definitely worsen. Furthermore, there are some passengers who complained they were stranded at the airport for three hours.

“In my opinion, this counter should be added to improve the service at the country’s entry and exit gates,” said the Bintulu MP.

He also called on the relevant departments and agencies to come together and find solutions to improve and shorten the time to process the arrival and departure of visitors at the airport.

“We have to be aware that the tourism sector is the key to the recovery of the country’s economy and the airport is the first location to give a good impression to tourists as they pass through when they arrive in the country.

“Therefore, the improvement of these systems and processes is an urgent need. Not only that, the related services and standards, toilet cleanliness and so on also need to be improved,” he said.