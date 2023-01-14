Tok Nan’s messages engraved in son’s mind, soul

KUCHING (Jan 14): Former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Saten, widely known as Tok Nan’s messages and advice remain engraved in the mind and soul of his son Azizul Annuar, who is Tanjong Datu assemblyman since Tok Nan’s passing in 2017.

Azizul said this during a tahlil ceremony held at the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Mosque in Lundu Thursday in conjunction with his late father’s passing anniversary.

“Even though it has been six years since he left the family, his messages and advice are still engraved in my mind and soul.

“This has been used as a guide for me to continue serving the people of Tanjong Datu and Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

Azizul also thanked the people in the constituency for supporting him during the 2021 state election.

He hoped that such support and cooperation would continue until the end of the current term, which is another three years.