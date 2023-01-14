Umno assembly approves motion for top posts to go uncontested

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): Umno delegates have voted through the motion for the party’s presidency and deputy presidency to be uncontested during the internal election that must be held before May 19.

A delegate at the 2022 Umno general assembly here confirmed the matter to Malay Mail.

“It was done with the approval by the majority of the delegates,” he said

Earlier today, several delegates debating during the assembly had opposed the motion to prevent the holders of party’s top positions from being challenged during the internal election.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan delegeate Mohd Shukri Samsudin submitted an additional motion calling for party leaders not to contest the posts of president and deputy president at its upcoming party election.

Mohd Shukri’s motion was supported by a Terengganu delegate, Marang Umno chief Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku, who stated that Umno would have lost even more seats in the recent general election if Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not its president. – Malay Mail

