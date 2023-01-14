Up skills in O&G, seize biz opportunities, Awg Tgh tells S’wak Bumiputera entrepreneurs

KUCHING (Jan 13): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan has advised Sarawakian Bumiputera entrepreneurs to increase their knowledge and skills in the oil and gas industry to seize business opportunities there.

“As a state with huge natural resources, the oil and gas industry plays an important role in Sarawak’s economic development.

“Thus, the Sarawak Government and Petronas have signed a Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA) in an effort to revive Exploration and Production (E&P) activities in Sarawak.”

“My ministry has been appointed as the secretariat for Sub-Committee 4: Industry Participation of Sarawakian Companies to increase the involvement of Sarawak oil and gas vendors and contractors in the sector,” he said at the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Awards presentation held here tonight.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said this in a text speech read by his deputy Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Awang Tengah said, apart from that, throughout 2022, the ministry has organised various programmes to increase the capacity and abilities of Sarawak’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to ensure they have the knowledge and skills needed to compete in the market.

He said among the programs implemented are the Basic, Digital and Technical Entrepreneurship Programme; Program Jum REGISTA; and Product Promotion at the domestic and international level, Entrepreneur Showcase in various regions and promotion in the mass media.

“To increase cooperation among agencies related to entrepreneurship, the Sarawak State Entrepreneurship Development Co-ordination Committee (SEDCC) was formed.

“Through this committee, all programs, activities and entrepreneurial assistance offered by various agencies are coordinated and optimised so that there is no duplication of projects or programmes,” he said.

He added that SEDCC also plays a role in ensuring that every initiative implemented reaches the target group and subsequently has an effective impact on the development of entrepreneurs in Sarawak.

Awang Tengah said there are 53 federal and state agencies involved in the development of entrepreneurs involved with SEDCC.

Earlier, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan suggested that the state government conduct a study to attract financial investors to finance the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector including high-tech and digital industry.

“It may be in the form of tax incentives, relaxation of immigration for skilled personnel, and incubator facilities for the high-tech sector and 5G internet for certain areas.

“DUBS is very appreciative and grateful to Abang Johari for helping DUBS a lot in the form of grants for new buildings, grants to provide construction machinery for members, and financial assistance for our members during Covid-19,” he said.

Abang Helmi added that during the pandemic, entrepreneurs have gone through a period of uncertainty that has never been experienced before.

He said many businesses have shut down or scaled down due to the pandemic.

“But there are also positive effects that we see, with the growth of several new businesses in Sarawak, such as new restaurants in the food sector, as well as the increase of new premises in the clothing and retail sectors.

“In reality, the insecurity faced by existing traders also opens up opportunities for new traders who are expected to be more effective,” he said.

In this regard, DUBS expressed its appreciation to the Premier and the Sarawak government for helping the entrepreneurs at a critical time.

Speaking on the awards, Abang Helmi said there were a total of 256 candidates who competed in the different categories.

“This showed an increase in participation, and the quality of candidates has also improved compared to before. For me, this is a sign that the Sarawak Bumiputera entrepreneurial community is strong or resilient,” he said.