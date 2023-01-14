Wee: KPDN price control for CNY food items ‘out of sync’ with market price

KUCHING (Jan 14): The efforts to stabilise prices of essential food items for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations are welcome but ‘out of sync’, said Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Datuk Richard Wee.

He said the prices set by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seemed unsynchronised compared to the market price, especially during this festive season.

“For example, the price of pomfret (fish) is set at RM42 per kilogramme, whereas the market price for white pomfret is between RM100 and RM150 per kg.

“Another point of contention is whether the ministry can actually enforce the prices it has set,” he said when prompted for comments on the ministry’s initiative to list eight items under the 2023 Chinese New Year (CNY) maximum price scheme.

Wee said the most effective and long-term solution is to ensure that supply chains are not disrupted and supplies unaffected.

“Only then will prices go back to normal and be stabilised,” he said.

Wee said when that happens, the ministry can then set the prices for goods as a short-term measure during all festive seasons to curb profiteering by traders and suppliers in the market.

According to a recent Bernama report, KPDN listed eight items under the maximum price scheme.

The eight types of food items gazetted under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with 2023 CNY are white pomfret (weighing 200 to 400 gm each); white shrimp (between 41 and 60 pieces per kg); garlic from China; imported potato (China); imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing); live farm pigs; pork belly and lean and fatty pork.

The price control will last for 15 days, effective Jan 15-29.