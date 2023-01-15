APM snake handlers catch 1.5-metre-long batik python at Miri house

MIRI (Jan 15): The Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a batik python measuring about 1.5 metre-long (about five foot long) at a house in Kampung Pujut Sungai Adong here early this morning.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of four trained snake handlers went to the scene after being notified of the incident at 1.39am.

“Upon arrival at the house at 2.23am, the team was informed by the 40-year-old female complainant that she discovered the batik python’s head coming out of the cabinet while she was baking a cake in the kitchen.

“Following that, she immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the batik python,” he added.

Mirwan said the snake handlers then conducted a check at the kitchen and found a batik python hiding in the kitchen cabinet.

“They managed to capture the reptile the size of an adult’s arm, measuring about five-foot long,” he added.

The operation ended at 2.31am the batik python was later released into its own habitat.