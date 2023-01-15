As regions, Sabah and Sarawak should get equal allocation – Upko

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): Sabah and Sarawak should get equal allocation on par with the Peninsular after the two states are gazetted as regions, said United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi had recently announced that Sabah and Sarawak have been granted the status of regions and are no longer regarded as states within Malaysia.

Following the announcement, Madius commented that they should receive one-third of the funds from the five-year national development plan and annual budget, adding that such necessities should be institutionalized.

“Sabah and Sarawak not only deserve one-third of parliamentary seats but also one-third of development and funding.

“We do not want Sabah to remain poor in the next 50 years. We do not want to talk about water woes or dilapidated schools in the next 50 years. The list goes on,” he said during Upko’s triennial general meeting at the Penampang Cultural Hall here on Sunday.

He said the discrimination against Sabah’s development and growth need to be dealt with and the Federal government has to discuss the country’s direction so that any shortcomings can be remedied immediately.

Madius, who is also Upko Tuaran divisional chief, said the party will continue to focus on this issue so that more attention will be given to Sabah and Sarawak in all aspects including the people’s wellbeing as well as quality facilities and infrastructure as they are the basis of the socioeconomic level.

Meanwhile, Madius requested that UPKO vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick who will lead the party, to strengthen UPKO so that it is always relevant, especially in the current era.

“Today we are in a new political landscape. It requires a new leadership approach. I am calling on all members to play a more effective role, based on the new approach, to succeed in our struggle…and prioritise long-term benefits for the party and the people.

“UPKO must always listen to the people’s voices and grouses. Time has changed in terms of various challenges which of course require us to make decisions throughout our struggle as a political organisation,” he said.

He said UPKO needs to avoid things that the people hate the most such as the practice of racist politics, the practice of arrogance, religious extremism and acts of corruption.

Ewon officially took over the position of UPKO president from Madius at the 16th UPKO Triennial Conference on Sunday after appearing as the sole candidate for the position, while Madius, who is also Tuaran MP, will be appointed as UPKO honourary president.