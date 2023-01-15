Bandar Kuching MP brings festive cheer to needy family in Sg Apong

KUCHING (Jan 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has brought festive cheer to a needy family in Sungai Apong here as the Chinese ring in the Year of the Rabbit on Jan 22.

Together with his special assistant George Lam, Dr Yii visited the family in his constituency to not just hand over food relief but also better understand the family’s situation.

In a statement today, the DAP lawmaker said the food relief delivered to the family was meant to reduce their living burden.

“This poor family lives in a wooden house in Sungai Apong. Their wooden shelter is dilapidated and the living environment and hygiene conditions are very poor,” he said.

According to Dr Yii, the couple have two young daughters who are currently studying in a nearby primary school.

He was told that the family’s bread-winner met a hit-and-run accident not long ago, with him sustaining a broken leg and hip bone.

“He (the husband and father) is now unable to stand, and almost fully bed-ridden.”

He said the husband used to work as a daily-paid labourer, and brought home the bacon.

“The whole family lived on his daily salary. Now he is unable to work due to injury and his income has been cut off.

“The wife cannot go out to work as she needs to take care of the bed-ridden husband. The family of four lost their livelihood, and their lives are in a difficult situation,” he added.

Dr Yii said the family is already very poor, prior to the husband’s bed-ridden state.

He said the family needs to not just cope with daily life but also worry about the children’s education expenses.

“After receiving feedback from a kind member of public, my team and I went to their residence to find out the situation as soon as possible, and tried my best to help them.

“We will seek welfare assistance for them through different channels to assist them in their living difficulties,” he added.