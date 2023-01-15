Dayak NGOs call for nationwide public holiday during Gawai, Kaamatan

MIRI (Jan 15): Eight Dayak-based non-government organisations (NGO) here are calling for Gawai Dayak and Pesta Kaamatan to be declared as a nationwide public holiday.

In a joint press statement yesterday, the NGOs said the nationwide public holiday for both celebrations would be in line with the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is high time for the federal government to recognise Sarawak’s Gawai Dayak on June 1 and Sabah’s Pesta Kaamatan on May 31, as nationwide public holidays,” they said in the statement.

The statement was signed by founder/adviser of Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) Wellie Henry Majang; Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja; Sarawak Iban Association (PAIS) president Samuel Suring; Society for Rights of Indigenous People of Sarawak (SCRIPS) secretary general Michael Mering Jok; Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (SADIA) Miri secretary Rafael Dru; Terabai Menua Association (TM) president Wilfred Nissem; president of Persatuan Masyarakat Salako dan Rara Sarawak (PERASA) Robert Umping and president of Persatuan Jaringan Tanah Hak Adat Bangsa Asal Sarawak (TAHABAS) Romuald Siew.

“As Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah is celebrated on May 30 and 31 while Gawai Dayak in Sarawak is celebrated on June 1 and 2, we would like to suggest for nationwide public holiday be observed on May 31 and June 1.

“Additional holidays on May 30 for Pesta Kaamatan and June 2 for Gawai Dayak are maintained for Sabah and Sarawak. If this can be agreed upon, then it should be immediately gazetted as a nationwide public holiday starting this year,” said the press statement.

The NGOs added that declaration of holidays on May 31 and June 1 for the whole of Malaysia was very important as it gives an impression of better treatment from the federal government towards Sabah and Sarawak.

With the holiday in place, they said the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Rungus and Dayak communities, especially those living outside Sabah and Sarawak, will have the opportunity to celebrate the festive occasion even when they cannot go back to their hometown.

“We hope that the move to declare these two festive occasions as nationwide public holidays, can be one of the measures to respect the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” said the NGOs.

They added that the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia was unique as they helped to form Malaysia.

The NGOs added that the practice of mutual respect between various religions and races has been the strength of political stability, peace and harmony in the multiracial society in Sarawak and Sabah over the years.

They thus hoped these positive values can be nurtured throughout Malaysia by declaring a nationwide public holiday for Pesta Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak.

“The proposal to declare Pesta Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak as a public holiday for the whole of Malaysia can be the federal government’s initiative to address the lack of awareness about ethnic festivals in the two regions,” they added.