Ewon officially UPKO president

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): Datuk Ewon Benedick officially took over the presidency of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) from Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau who did not defend the position in the party election.

The handover ceremony was held online at the UPKO triannual general meeting at the Penampang Cultural Centre here on Sunday.

Ewon, who is also the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister, delivered his closing speech online as he had to attend the retreat for the Cabinet ministers of the Unity Government together with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana Putrajaya on Sunday.

“I apologise for delivering this closing speech virtually because I am attending the Federal Unity Government Cabinet Members’ Retreat in Putrajaya today. This retreat must be attended by all ministers.

“Nevertheless, I observed the progress of the conference and was aware of the proposals presented as well as the matters raised by the delegates.

“The spirit and soul of my struggle is always together with all the fellow leaders and party members who are convening at the Sabah Cultural Centre,” he said when delivering his closing speech.

Ewon, who is also Penampang member of parliament and Kadamaian assemblyman, said that the retreat, among other things, had discussed the coordination of the manifesto of the Unity Government and the implementation of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the ministers.

He said the two matters discussed were very related to UPKO’s struggle and service, including matters that had been raised throughout the UPKO conference.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to our Honorary President, Datuk Seri Madius for the consistency of his leadership and his struggle to ensure that six main issues related to the rights and interests of Sabah were included in the manifesto in the recent general election.

“Now I bear the responsibility to raise this manifesto to the highest decision-making table in our country, which is the meeting of the Federal Council of Ministers.

“I would like to reiterate my commitment that I am fighting for a solution to the matters stated in the manifesto, including the matters raised by the delegates throughout the conference,” he said.