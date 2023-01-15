Firemen put out two bushfires at Miri Go Kart track, Jalan Penjara Lambir

MIRI (Jan 15): Firefighters were deployed to put out two bushfires at Miri Go Kart track and Jalan Penjara Lambir here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said 10 firefighters from Lopeng fire station were despatched to Miri Go Kart track located about 10 kilometres from the fire station after being notified of a bushfire at 4.04pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire had razed two acres of land. They then doused the fire using a hose reel and fire beaters until it was fully extinguished” he added.

Subsequently, a team of nine personnel from Miri Central fire station was deployed to Jalan Penjara located 15 kilometres from the station after receiving a call on a bushfire at 6.30pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved around 0.01-hectare of land. They then doused the fire using a hose reel until it was fully extinguished,” said Ahmad Nizam.

Ahmad Nizam added that the whole operation ended at 7.04pm.