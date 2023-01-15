Jackson to slug it out against Asia’s best juniors

KUCHING (Jan 15): Sarawak boxer Jackson Chambai Ikeh will represent Malaysia at the 2023 ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand from Jan 16 to 27.

The Sukma XX gold medalist will compete in his favourite category (48kg) at the tournament which will feature many leading junior boxers from all over Asia.

Jackson, 22, who is training with the national squad, will leave for Bangkok today with three other national teammates for the prestigious championships.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo when contacted expressed his pride and support for Jackson’s latest mission.

“The association is very happy because he (Jackson) was chosen to represent the country at an international tournament.

“Of course, this is the best opportunity for him to gain valuable experience because we know that the boxers who participate must be great.

“To Jackson, I hope you use all the skills acquired during training with the national squad to compete as well as possible in the tournament later,” he said.

Two other Sarawak boxers Daeloniel McDelon Bong or ‘Kilat Boy’ and Mohd Helmi Chieng Mohd Firdaus Chieng, who are also training with the national squad, are not participating.

The Asian ASBC Under-22 Boxing Championship, which was first organised in 2022, is open to boxers born between 2001 and 2004.

A total of 13 categories are contested in the men’s category, namely 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg and over 92kg.

There will be 12 categories for women, namely 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and over 81kg.