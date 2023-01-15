Madius calls for transformation of State Water Department

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has urged the transformation of the controversial State Water Department to Sabah Water Service Commission.

He said he will meet with State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya soon to put forward the recommendation as such a transformation will provide flexibility in the management of water resources in Sabah, and to align themselves with the Peninsular counterpart’s National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Madius also suggested Putrajaya to rename SPAN to the Peninsular Water Services Commission instead. It is assumed that he was talking about SPAN only managing water resources in the Peninsular and not Sabah.

“Di Semenanjung saja bah. Di Sabah belum ada. (It’s only in the Peninsular, not in Sabah). Don’t call it negara (country), just call it Semenanjung,” he was quoted as saying at the 16th Upko triennial general meeting at Dewan Kebudayaan Penampang here on Sunday.

He then disclosed that during last year’s Kaamatan celebration (May 31), the reason for water shortage was due to damaged equipment, but it took great lengths to obtain the solution to the problem – nut bolt (s)/nut (s).

“They went to Keningau to search for the nut(s) to no avail and ended up having to order them from Finland instead. Can you believe that?

“When I asked why, they said due to lack of budget. They did not have the budget for that little nut(s),” he said, citing the integrity of the State Water Department as part of the reason for the current water woes in Sabah.

He explained that the Tuaran and Telibong 2 Phase 1 water treatment plants only have a capacity of 80 mld each to produce clean water.

On top of that, he said the non-revenue water in Tuaran is between 50 to 60 percent, which means that of the 180 mld produced by the two plants, only 80 mld will reach consumers.

According to him, the current water demand there is about 213 mld.

“That is over a 100 mld deficit in the water supply. The water rationing in Tuaran can last from four to five days. This is the state that we are in right now.

“Why has this issue not been settled for so long? This brings up integrity issues in the State Water Department. If you want an example of systematic corruption, this is it,” he said.

A recent hearing of the Water Department corruption trial here revealed the collection of “contribution” money from successful bidding contractors.

A witness testified that the collected money was given to the director (five per cent), quantity surveyor (three per cent), chief water engineer and an accountant (one per cent) of the Water Department.