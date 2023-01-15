Mandarin oranges a must-have for CNY despite slight hike in prices

KUCHING (Jan 15): Despite the slight increase in prices for Mandarin oranges, many are still stocking up on the must-have items for Chinese New Year (CNY) as a symbol of good fortune and to preserve its tradition.

Everrise Departmental Store BDC outlet fresh market department executive Loh Chai Fong anticipated that sales of Mandarin oranges would peak a week before CNY due to last-minute CNY shopping trend among consumers.

“There is a slight increase of between RM1 and RM2 in the prices of mandarin oranges this year. Sales are catching up now and we are expecting it to peak next week where most people will do the last-minute shopping,” she said, adding that Everrise has been stocking up on different varieties of Mandarin oranges from China and Taiwan for its consumers.

“These are not the first batch of oranges we have ordered from our suppliers such as Fruit Ace, Perniagaan Seng, Euro Atlantic, Hup Lee and Boon Choon Heng,” she told The Borneo Post.

According to Loh, the oranges on sale include Ponkan, Lokan and tangerines which are packaged either in 15, 30, 40 pieces or weight (kgs).

“We are holding weekday promotion from Tuesdays to Thursdays and weekend promotion from Fridays to Sundays for members and non-members,” she noted.

At the outlet, VIP Premium Honey Ponkan is sold at RM46.88 to members and RM48.80 for non-members; Happy New Year Ponkan, meanwhile, is priced at RM50 per box of 30 pieces.

VIP Ponkan is sold at RM68 per 6kg 30-pieces box, while China Premium Lokan (Large) box of 18 pieces is priced at RM55.88.

Padungan’s Wonderful Fresh Fruit Garden proprietor Liew Sze Min, on the other hand, offered his customers 8 to 10 per cent cheaper off the price of mandarin oranges in the market.

“The oranges imported from China are cheaper because the cost of shipping has dropped,” he reasoned.

Liew is selling Happy New Year Honey Ponkan at RM52 per 30-pieces box this year, compared to RM54 the previous year.

VIP Honey Ponkan (Taiwan) is sold at RM68 for 30-piece per box and RM45 for 15-piece per box, while Syn Tung VIP Honey Ponkan is maintained at RM66 per 30-piece box.

“Last year Golden Tiger 40-piece box was priced at RM50, but this year’s Rabbit Honey Ponkan per 40-piece box only costs RM42,” he said, anticipating brisk sales of the must-have item for CNY.

Meanwhile, wholesaler Boon Choon Heng’s employee who only wished to be known as Ah Ping, said his company had adopted the cost management strategy where they only imported one brand – Yong Chun Premium Honey Ponkan from China.

“We supply to retailers at the price of RM20 and RM30 per 4kg box and between RM66 and RM70 per 8kg box,” he said, adding that they had brought in around 50 containers of oranges from China and Taiwan this year and believed that the supply was sufficient to meet the retailers’ demand in Kuching.