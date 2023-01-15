Maximus ready to hand over PBS presidency

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 15): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili said that he will be happy to hand over the leadership of the party to his deputy.

He said that the party has three deputy presidents who are available to play a bigger role.

They are Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai and Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Maximus said that he had asked for his tenure as president to be cut shorter to 18 months from the two and a half years given to him.

“But they say I should take it step by step, so I will discuss with the Supreme Council and then by June, we shall have the (PBS) annual congress and we shall see what they choose.

“If they are ready, I am. Any of the three or any new people, I will be happy to hand over the role of leadership of the party,” he said to reporters at the weekly Gaya Street market on Sunday.

“Anything good for the party and anything that would strengthen the seat without me, I think would be great for the party,” said Maximus who is the second PBS president after Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan who founded the party in 1985.