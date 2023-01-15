MBKS holding ‘Buy Back’ recycling drives before CNY celebration

KUCHING (Jan 15): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be holding two of its ‘Buy Back’ recycling campaign before the Chinese New Year celebration, including one today.

In a schedule posted on its Facebook page yesterday, the council said today’s drive would be taking place at the Tabuan Jaya Sacofa Tower, opposite the Super Save, from 8.30am to 11am.

This would be followed by another on Jan 19, at MBKS Carpark A, also from 8.30am to 11am.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring in their recyclable items and exchange them with selected household goods at these drives, run by the MBKS to promote recycling as part of its waste minimisation efforts.

Recyclable items that are accepted include old carton boxes, old newspapers, magazines, black and white papers, plastics such as PolyEthylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and other mixed plastics, aluminium, scrap iron, and also Tetra packs.

For further information, call 082-354200 – extension 566 during regular office hours, or visit https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my/.