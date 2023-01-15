Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider seriously hurt in accident at Jalan Tian Pergau in Mukah

MUKAH (Jan 15): A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle collided with a cement truck at KM 30 Jalan Tian Pergau here at about 2.30pm yesterday.

According to Daro police chief DSP Neil Beginda the deceased was identified as Johnny Rabar, 50, who was a worker of an oil palm plantation at Kebuau in Igan.

“Early investigation found the victim lost control of the machine when manouvering a sharp bend before he entered the opposite lane and crashed into the cement truck that was heading towards Bruan Mapal from Tian.

“The victim and his pillion rider suffered serious injuries due to the impact of the crash and were sent to Daro Hospital.

“The victim who was injured on his face and body, was, however, pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo.

Neil said the pillion rider was referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

The truck driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.