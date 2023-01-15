Only 2.5 pct S’wakians have taken second Covid-19 booster shot

KUCHING (Jan 15): Sarawak saw 2.5 per cent of its total eligible population having been administered the Covid-19 second booster jab, as of yesterday.

According to KKMNow website, formerly CovidNow, such vaccination rate is slightly above the national rate of 2.2 per cent.

The national rate can be translated into 715,993 individuals who have received the second booster vaccines while yesterday alone, 4,281 individuals were given the second booster doses.

Other states and territories that also recorded higher second booster vaccination rates than the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all 4.6 per cent) as well as Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (both 2.3 per cent).

Sarawak’s first booster vaccination rate of 56.2 per cent was also higher than the national rate which stood at 49.9 per cent.

The national rate of 49.9 per cent can be translated into 16,290,194 individuals who have been administered the first booster doses.

Yesterday alone, 555 individuals were given the first booster jab.

Other states and territories that recorded first booster vaccination rates above the national rate were Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (all 70.3 per cent), Penang (61.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (58.8 per cent), Melaka (58.5 per cent) and Johor (56.7 per cent).