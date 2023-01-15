Over 2,000 Kuchingnites join in DBKU’s Car-Free Morning programme

KUCHING (Jan 15): The Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) ‘Car-Free Morning’ programme today attracted over 2,000 Kuchingnites and saw them participate in recreational activities.

The programme, which was held at Padang Merdeka, saw participants jogging, cycling and remote-control car gaming safely and comfortably.

Several roads in the city centre were closed from 5.30am to 9.30am, with DBKU traffic enforcement personnel monitoring the closed routes.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the event and also joined the crowd in cycling activities.

He said he was enthusiastic to see the overwhelming feedback for the programme by city folk.

“I see that the event was well-received, especially in terms of family bonding and a day off for us to bring our family out to exercise or conduct whatever activity. Thus, I have asked (DBKU) to add another (day), which means this event will be held on the first and third Sunday (of a month).

“Today, I can see that the public response is even better so we will see whether we can identify a new venue to conduct the event in this town – maybe just here (Padang Merdeka) or next to Main Bazaar near Kuching Waterfront,” he told reporters when met at the event.

Meanwhile, according to DBKU, the programme is part of its efforts in supporting the state’s agenda to reduce carbon emissions.

Also present was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan; and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.