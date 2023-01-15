Passion, grit: Success ingredients of woman dabai seller

THE industrious Usun Atin has been running a vegetable and fruit business for over two decades at the Sibu Central Market, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

She has developed a positive attitude toward her endeavour after discovering her niche in selling.

She believes in serving her customers with honesty and politeness, while emphasising cleanliness and efficiency.

“We cannot achieve much without hard work and sacrifices,” she says.

The hardworking vendor, dressed neatly and with proper makeup, reminds me of Winnie Albert, the talented Iban singer who rose to fame after a TikTok clip of her had gone viral.

I see some glaring similarities in the two women as they strive in their endeavours, albeit in different fields.

In their pursuit of a promising livelihood, both demonstrate great confidence, determination, and endurance.

Positive attitude

Their positive attitude, dedication to family and work exude beauty and grace. True to the adage that beauty comes from within, the plus-size woman, who is also a big fan of Winnie, exudes charm and beauty just like her singing idol.

Usun, in her mid40s, is down to earth, amiable and resilient.

“I’ve gotten used to scolding and unfair remarks from tough customers looking for good bargains. And during this ‘dabai’ season, I feel the bad vibes more.

“The customers are prone to questioning ‘why is my dabai so expensive?” she says.

“Obviously, they don’t know how tough it is to collect the dabai from the trees these days.

“But I don’t mind to swallow the bitter pill all the same. As they say, the customers are always right,” she chuckles.

Dabai, commonly known as ‘Sarawak olive’ (as it looks like olive) is a seasonal fruit that can only be found in Borneo, especially Sarawak, and the taste is very delicious to the local taste buds.

Most of the dabai trees are found in Sibu, Kapit and Sarikei divisions.

The fruit, which has a glossy black skin and yellow flesh that tastes like avocado when soaked in warm water, has fetched a very high price in recent years.

Shortage of dabai tree climbers

The price increase is due to a scarcity of skilled dabai tree climbers who can perform the difficult task of harvesting fruits from trees that are too tall and dangerous to climb. The majority of dabai tree climbers are elderly folks, and those from the younger generation avoid the job.

Not surprisingly, many who own dabai trees are not able to savour the fruits from their own trees as expert climbers are hard to come by. In most cases, the dabai are left to rot on the trees, or being feasted on by monkeys and birds.

“In the past, we could easily employ people to climb a dabai tree for as low as RM30, to RM70. But today, at least half of the total amount of dabai harvested will have to go to the climbers as their fee. So they earn by selling the dabai themselves, which is more lucrative.

“Otherwise, they won’t climb,” she explains.

From a farming community

Usun, who lives in Sibu with her family, was born and bred in Nanga Sepadi Katibas, Song, a district in Kapit Division where her parents own hundreds of dabai trees.

“My parents have always been farmers. Apart from dabai, they also have other fruit trees in their farm, including durian and jackfruit, but I don’t sell durians because I can’t stand the smell.”

Usun’s siblings are all involved in selling their farm produce and like her, they share the profits with their parents. One of her brothers owns a hair salon in Song, apart from managing the distribution of the fruits from their family farm.

Usun takes pride in the fact that most of the longhouse folks in Song are active in selling their farm produce and cultivating their land. Her parents, for instance, have planted more dabai trees in recent years.

Started selling whilst in school

As for the woman herself, she started selling when she was still in school.

“During school breaks and weekends, I would accompany my older relatives to the market to sell jungle produce.

“Sometimes, I went alone by boat to look for places where I could find local ferns and other jungle produce to sell,” she recalls.

Once, she had the fright of her life when her boat drifted away but thankfully, she was able to ultimately paddle her way to safety.

Even at a very young age, she had learned the unpredictability of things which she was able to get by. Such were her growing up days that had toughened her up.

After she left school, she worked at a supermarket until she got married, around the age of 20.

Soon after marriage, she was moved to try her hands at a small business venture; hence, the vegetable and fruit stall.

Years of hard work

Usun has come a long way since then, thanks to her husband for his unfailing support. Today, she takes much satisfaction in the fruits of her labour and in being able to contribute to the economic well-being of the family.

It is all about hard work with the right attitude. A diligent woman dedicated to her work, she works as early as before dawn until late evening at the market. There are times when she has to work until as late as 10pm to get her goods.

“It is exhausting… well, that’s work,” she says.

Always looking at the bright side, she adds: “I do have my moments, too. On a not-so-busy day, I enjoy having casual conversations with my customers especially those who have become friends with me.

“I must admit that things are better now compared to before, in terms of profit. It is worth all the blood, sweat and tears. Furthermore, our children are all grown up, making it easier for me to perform the daily task of running the stall.

“Yet, I would not have been able to do much if not for the moral support and understanding that I receive from my husband and also my children.”

Supportive family

Usun has three grown-up children – the eldest (daughter) is married with one child, her son is pursuing his tertiary education in Kuala Lumpur, while the youngest in Form 5.

Her husband works for a company in Song, which is about a couple of hours’ drive from their home in Sibu.

“The time I have at home after work, I spend it with my family. I also must make sure that my youngest daughter finishes her homework as I often stress the importance of education to her.

“I want her to study up to university.”

Usun is one admirable hardworking woman. For one thing, she just loves doing business that she hardly gives herself a day off. She only takes a break when she is not well, and her younger brother would fill in.

Usun is content, no matter how exhausting and demanding her job is because she has always enjoyed doing business.

“I don’t go out much for recreation. This is because I enjoy selling and working towards it more.

“And, yes, I will continue with the business as long as I am able.”

Passion is the initial driving force behind the desire and ambition to enter business at an early age and to eventually work her way up to earn good money. Usun does not lack resilience that maintains her passion and fortifies her perseverance in the face of challenges in the fruit vendor business.

If grit and resilience make up the engine, passion is the fuel that keeps her going. With passion, come both the self-confidence to keep her motivated and the enthusiasm to always learn more and earn more.

Usun has steadily progressed up the learning curve, which has benefited her business. The fruit vendor stall, five-foot way, customers of all kinds, supply chain and transportation of dabai to her stall from Song, and a slew of other market factors, have all come together to create an interactive environment for learning the hard knocks of business.

Maybe not taught in business school, but Usun’s recipe for success has been a success so far.