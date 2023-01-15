PBB veep: Translate inspirations into actions through PBB new youth movement

MIRI (Jan 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) new youth wing platform of 1828 provides the opportunity for youths to be involved in mainstream politics in Sarawak, said PBB vice-president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“There is a change in world leadership now that is geared towards young leaders, for example in New Zealand and Canada,” he said when officiating at the PBB Telang Usan Branch youth pioneer programme for 1828 at Dynasty Hotel here yesterday.

“Perhaps for the next 20 years, we will also experience a change that shows the age shift of young leaders who are between 40 and 45 years old,” he noted.

Dr Annuar, who is Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development, welcomed Bumiputera youths in the state to join the new youth movement.

“Youths play crucial roles in moving Sarawak ahead, towards greater development. If you want to be in this and serve the community, 1828 is the best platform for you,” he told the youths.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he said, is a coalition party in the state that has genuine interests for Sarawak and its people and therefore, called on the youths to be well-prepared as Sarawak’s future leaders.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau in his address said the formation of PBB’s new youth wing 1828 has enabled the party leaders to understand the young people’s inspiration.

He believed that the youth involvement in the new youth wing platform would provide better understanding among the young people on how the public administration and the governance process work.

While admitting that social media is one of the most effective ways to disseminate information, he, however, cautioned the young people to get the information from the right sources as fake news and digital misinformation are rampant issues reaching young people on social networks nowadays.

Also present at the event were political secretary to Sarawak Premier Charles Balan Seling, Malaysian Youth Member of Parliament Steven Spanski and local councillors.