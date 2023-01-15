PKR Sibu holds thanksgiving gathering for PM Anwar

SIBU (Jan 15): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibu sub-branch held a thanksgiving gathering at its secretary house at Jalan Jasmin here for Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister.

Former PKR Sarawak Youth chief Zulrusdi Mohamad Hol was among those invited to the gathering, which started at 10.30am.

According to its secretary and the organising chairman Abang Ismail Abang Chek, the members decided to hold the gathering at his house because the formation of PKR Sibu was started there.

“It is also the house where Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail met members of PKR Sibu in the earliest stage of its establishment,” he said.

He said the aim of the gathering is to ask for God’s blessing on Anwar and his leadership and to show the solidarity of PKR Sibu towards supporting Anwar as the prime minister.

He also said that Anwar’s appointment as the 10th prime minister was an inspiration to the PKR members in Sibu.