PM, cabinet ministers attend retreat to enhance solidarity of unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and 27 Cabinet Ministers are today attending a Unity Government Cabinet Minister Retreat at Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya.

According to a Prime Minister’s Department statement, the programme which is also attended by 10 senior government officials, was carried out to bolster consensus and solidarity among Cabinet Ministers.

“In line with the desire of the Prime Minister in translating the resolution and reform agenda in the administration of the Unity Government, this retreat programme would have special briefing sessions covering important aspects towards strengthening delivery and governance of the government machinery,” according to the statement.

These aspects include government structures and public administration affairs; financial management and government procurement; international conferences and national interests; government protocol and professionalism; sustainable development, economic scenarios and challenges as well as briefings related to media communication.

Apart from that, the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali would also deliver a briefing on the implementation of key performance indicators (KPI) for members of the Cabinet at the retreat session. — Bernama