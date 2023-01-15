Policeman killed after motorcycle collides with car in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 15): A policeman was killed after the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a car at KM15 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa here at around 11pm yesterday.

Kota Samarahan District Police Chief DSP Brodie Brangka, in a statement today, said the deceased was identified as Christus Enchana Seman from Rumah Enggol Kamidan Awik, Saratok.

He added that Christus Enchana was a personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Padawan District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“Preliminary investigation found that the car was heading to Bandar Riyal Market from Kota Samarahan while the motorcycle was travelling from Mile 7 to Kota Samarahan.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the car was about to enter an intersection at KM15 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa,” he said.

Brodie said Christus Enchana was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while the car driver did not suffer any injuries.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action.”

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.