Sibu boy raring to pick up more speed in 2023

SIBU (Jan 15): 12-year-old Muhammad Hilmi Hadif is emerging as an exciting prospect among local junior sprinters. The 12-year-old has shown marked improvement in the 100 and 200m in recent months.

His mother Siti Norashidah, 46, told The Borneo Post that Hilmi became interested in track and field when he was eight.

The son credits his mother for the support and motivation to achieve success in the sport.

The family entrusted the youngster to be trained by the Flying Dayak Club which is led by former national 100m record holder Watson Nyambek.

Hilmi clocked 13.76 and 27.87sec in the 100 and 200m at the 2022 Sibu Open Track and Field Championships at the Azman Hashim Sports Complex.

By December he had lowered his personal best to 13.08 and 27.45sec when he took part in meets held in Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Sharing his experience in Johor Bahru, Muhammad Hilmi said it was challenging as he was up against older junior athletes who were bigger and stronger.

“There was supposed to be a 12-year-old category but at the last minute the organisers informed Hilmi that all events were only for age 15 and above,” said Norashidah.

However, the pupil from SK St Mary in Sibu went ahead to compete.

It was this determination and tenacity that had made Watson eager to test Hilmi in Johor and Singapore.

Nevertheless, it will still be a tall order for Hilmi in the months and years ahead to join elite junior sprinters in the country.

The Sarawak and Malaysia records for the 100m for Under-12 schoolboys stand at 12.00 and 11.74sec respectively.

The Sibu boy, however, has already vowed to do better in 2023.