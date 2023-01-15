Swift rescue for family involved in crash in Bau as firemen on hydrant check duty nearby

BAU (Jan 15): It goes without saying that firefighters must be ready to deal with any emergency at any time, and this was shown during an incident at Jalan Jambusan here today.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman, several firefighters were in the area to inspect fire hydrants along that road when an accident struck.

“While conducting the inspection, the firefighters were approached by some people who informed them about an accident not far from where they were.

“The firefighters quickly went to the site, where they could see a car, which was on its side by the road, and with the six occupants still inside,” said the spokesman, adding that all victims were family members, comprising a couple in their 60s, two women and two children.

The firefighters immediately worked together to release the occupants.

“In the accident, a woman likely to be in her 60s, sustained a bleeding wound on the head and she also said she had chest pains.

“Another victim, who sustained minor injuries, also complained about chest pains,” said the spokesman, who confirmed that all six car occupants had been taken to Bau Hospital for treatment.

According to Bomba Sarawak Operations Centre, a report on the accident was received at 2.50pm.