Taylor’s University enhances digital capacity with its all-new degree programmes

SUBANG JAYA (Jan 15): Taylor’s University launched Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind programmes, the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, to produce future-ready graduates to meet the demand for digital talent.

Taylor’s University Faculty of Innovation & Technology Executive Dean, Professor Dr David Asirvatham, said the innovative programmes are complemented with Southeast Asia’s world-class future of extended reality (XR) learning centre, Taylor’s Virtual Online Future Technology & Extended Reality (VORTEX XR Lab).

Under the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) programme, it offers two specialisations, Smart Homes Design and Smart Environment Design, and students have three learning track options to choose from – conventional internship, work-based learning experience with industry partners such as FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd, Virtual X Malaysia, Ministry XR, HONOR and IMT Smart Home, or the technopreneurship mode that provides students an opportunity to start a business with mentorship by Taylor’s University’s entrepreneur start-up incubator; BizPod.

The Smart Homes Design specialisation produces designers to create a personalised smart living space that can operate automatically, catering to individual needs and living styles, while the Smart Environment Design specialisation designs experience to change the way we interact with products and consume information using spatial technologies.

According to Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design programme director Din Tan Chin Seng, the programme focuses on producing digitally design-savvy designers, technologists, and techpreneurs to stimulate immersive spatial experiences of urban spaces, performances, museums, galleries, and many more.

“Today, brands and businesses are eager to take advantage of spatial-based technologies to engage their customers with interactive spatial experiences for marketing or social benefits. Besides, the design market size is expected to gain market growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.9 per cent reaching 214,860 million by 2025. Hence, there is a growing demand for spatial designers who are able to design with interaction and space in mind,” added Din.

As for the Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, the programme is well-mapped to align with the competency standard and educational framework by the Construction Industry Development Board and Chartered Institute of Building. The degree aims to prepare graduates in addressing the challenges of sustainability and digital transformation in the construction industry.

The programme offers two specialisations, Green Construction and Smart Construction.

While Smart Construction modules introduce technology that can improve construction management practices using the Internet of Things, Advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) and extended reality in construction, Green Construction promotes energy conservation, waste reduction, and recycling emphasising sustainability approaches. The specialisation for this new programme is aligned with the Construction 4.0 Strategic Plan 2021-2025 presented by the Construction Industry Development Board and is pertinent to Construction 4.0, as green businesses will contribute approximately 1.5 per cent by 2030 to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, equivalent to RM60 billion.

According to Dr Sujatavani Gunasagaran, Programme Director of the Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, the curriculum specifically tackles the BIM for construction management and planning as students need to be equipped with the digital skills to be at the forefront to support the digitalised construction industry. Along with helping students embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the programme also incorporates digital technology like laser scanning, drones, artificial intelligence, AR, and 3D printing.

“An Industry Advisory Panel will work closely to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas between the board members to ensure industrial relevance is kept. They will also provide advice and assistance on curriculum development according to the latest needs, trends, and employment skills of graduates to become a Green Building Construction Manager, Sustainability Analyst, Digital Technologist, or Smart Technologist among others,” added Dr Sujatavani.

The degree programme will also see adjunct lecturers who are local and global industry experts, invited to conduct classes.

Taylor’s University’s new programmes will be open for its first intake of students in March 2023, and has two intakes yearly in March and August.