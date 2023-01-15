Three injured in separate road accidents in Miri

MIRI (Jan 15): Three men sustained bodily injuries after their motorcycles were involved in two separate road accidents here yesterday.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said following a call received at 1.02pm, a team of four personnel from the Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) was despatched to Jalan Friendship 3 in Luak.

“Upon arrival, APM personnel found that a 16-year-old victim who suffered injury to his left leg, believed to be bone fracture, was lying on the road.

“They then gave first aid to the victim, and later sent him to the Miri Hospital,” he added.

The operation ended at 1.50pm.

Later in the evening, a team of four personnel was deployed to the road in front of SK Lutong after receiving a call at 9pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found two men, both aged 19, were sitting by the roadside. The motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered injuries to their left legs and had scratches on their arms.

“The APM team gave first aid to the victims who refused to be sent to the hospital. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition,” said Mirwan Shah.

The operation ended at 9.44pm.