Too many dogs in the streets of Kapit for comfort

KAPIT (Jan 15): The authorities here are urged to do something about the many dogs roaming the town and residential estates, and causing public nuisance.

Their numbers seem to be increasing over the past few months, in an observation.

A flock of five or six dogs have been seen many times barking at pedestrians and even chased after people passing by.

Among the most common areas they are seen hanging around are in front of Bank Rakyat, Wisma Ngieng Ping Tou, in front of Tai San Ten Funeral Parlour House, Jalan Airport, Bletih Township and Bletih Light Industrial Estate.

The dogs also scavenged for food at dustbins causing rubbish strewn all over the road. They are also known to cause road accidents especially among motorcyclists.

The people hoped that the local council or the Veterinary Department would remove them from the streets.