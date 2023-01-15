Viral azan video clip not from Malaysia, says MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confirmed that a viral video clip, lasting two minutes 27 seconds, showing a man perform azan (Islamic call to prayer) in a religious ritual, is not from Malaysia.

MCMC said that checks conducted found that the video originated from abroad and was re-transmitted as if took place in Malaysia.

“The MCMC stresses that such videos are seen as threatening content, and can create uneasiness between communities of various races and religions in this country,” MCMC said in a statement today.

In this regard, MCMC urged the public not to share the said clip, as it is feared that it may portray an inaccurate context and may be used by irresponsible individuals or parties to provoke inter-faith communities in Malaysia.

MCMC also asked the public not to add captions that are speculative and provocative, but to channel or report them to the authorities for further action.

“Members of the public are also reminded to always be vigilant, and avoid uploading any content which may touch religious sensitivities, for the sake of harmony in the country,” read the statement.

The circulation of provocative content with the intention of causing disharmony, hatred and prejudice is an offence under the Penal Code (Act 574), that will result in a fine or imprisonment or both if convicted. – Bernama