150kg carcass of 12-foot croc found in Bako National Park waters

KUCHING (Jan 16): A 12-foot male crocodile was found dead in the waters of Bako National Park, not far from a village near the park here yesterday.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a post on its Facebook page said the carcass was found entangled in a net installed by the villagers there.

“The carcass of a male crocodile estimated to be 12 feet long and weighing around 150 kilogrammes was found stuck in a villager’s net in Teluk Asam near Bako National Park.

“The Kuching Regional SFC team subsequently disposed of the carcass in an area in Sungai Bako, in addition to taking samples for forensic purposes,” said SFC in the posting.

It said the discovery of the carcass near the residential area could be attributed to improper disposal of food waste in the river.

“In this regard, villagers are advised not to throw garbage, especially food waste, near their homes (into the river).

“In addition, the public are also advised to be vigilant when carrying out fishing or any other activities in the river,” said the posting.

It also advised the public to report to SFC on parties that catch, hunt, trade or keep wild animals listed as protected and fully protected species.

SFC offices can be reached on 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 (Miri).