6.2 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia, no casualty reported

JAKARTA (Jan 16): An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude hit Indonesia’s western province of Aceh on Monday morning, but did not leave damages or casualties, reported Xinhua, quoting the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The agency reported the quake happened at 05:30am local time Monday (2230 GMT Sunday) with its epicentre located 47km southeast of the district of Aceh Singkil and a depth of 23km under the seabed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra. The tremors were felt weakly by the residents in the two provinces and did not damage houses or buildings, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the national disaster management and mitigation agency.

“This quake did not leave casualties or those injured, the tremors did not cause damage. We have checked on the quake-impacted areas, especially the hardest hit locations,” he told Xinhua by phone. – Bernama