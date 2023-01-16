Analysts: TSH’s balance sheet to strengthen further

KUCHING (Jan 16): Analysts are optimistic that TSH Resources Bhd’s (TSH) balance sheet will likely strengthen further due to its strong earnings performance and recent landbank disposal.

Following a briefing with TSH’s management, the research team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) pointed out that the group recorded strong earnings performance arising from strong palm product prices particularly during 1H22.

Furthermore, a landbank disposal in FY22 have resulted in TSH’s net gearing declining to 0.06-folds as at September 30, 2022 (from 0.45-folds as at December22 31, 2021).

“Management shared that TSH’s balance sheet will strengthen further in the near future (net cash by end-1Q23), as it is expecting to receive the remaining circa RM300 million proceeds from disposal of the remaining 6,080ha of landbank by end-1Q23,” it said.

It also highlighted that following the disposal of plantation landbank, TSH will be left with circa 30,000 ha of unplanted landbank (of which only 10,000 to 15,000 ha is plantable).

“Management shared that it will resume on new planting activities (targeted at 500 to 1,000 hectare per annum from FY24),” it added.

Meanwhile, it noted that TSH clocked in FFB output of 857,700 tonnes in 11M22 (-0.8 per cent), and TSH expects total output of circa 920,000 tonnes in FY22 (matching FY21’s FFB output of 919,000 tonnes).

“Moving into FY23, management expects FFB output to fall by nine to 10 per cent (to 830,000 to 840,000 tonnes), as additional area reaching maturity bracket (300 to 400 ha) will be more than offset by a decline in planted landbank (following the completion of planted landbank disposal),” it said.

HLIB Research also noted that TSH achieved blended CPO production cost of circa RM2,000 per tonne in 9M22 (at circa 40 per cent higher than FY21’s CPO production cost), and such production cost will remain for the remaining months of FY22, given higher fertiliser and labour costs.

“Moving into FY23, management shared that production cost will remain flattish at circa RM2,000 per tonne, as it expects lower fertiliser costs will be offset by higher labour costs.

“We understand that TSH has locked in its 1Q23 fertiliser requirement (which blended price has declined by circa 15 per cent from a year ago), as opposed to half yearly procurement usually, as it expects fertiliser prices go trend down further,” it said.

All in, HLIB Research maintained its ‘hold’ call on the stock.

It noted, “While we like TSH for its favourable age profile (average age of 11.7 years as of September 2022) and improving balance sheet, further upside is capped by the absence of earnings growth catalyst.”