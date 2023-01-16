Anwar wants civil servants to criticise any law violation by govt

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that civil servants should criticise actions by the Unity Government which are found to be in violation of the law.

Speaking at a monthly meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he should also not be spared.

“My emphasis is on enforcement. What I learned, especially at the Ministry of Finance, there are many questionable files.

“To blame the officers…if there’s a ‘minute’ from the minister or the prime minister, the officer has to comply with, but I have given clear instructions that if there is a ‘minute’, even from the prime minister, himself, if there is a violation of the law, I have to be informed first,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —