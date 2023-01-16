Avoid overeating during CNY, advises Diabetes Malaysia

MIRI (Jan 16): Everyone must be mindful of their food intake during this Chinese New Year season, and also to avoid overeating, which could affect their health in the long run.

In this regard, Diabetes Malaysia Miri branch head Ting Chiew Moi said based on data obtained from the two first health screenings conducted by her team this year, more than 20 per cent of individuals who underwent the check-ups never realised the abnormality in their blood glucose reading.

“On Jan 8, 127 people underwent screening, and one in five of them exhibited glucose reading (after-meal) that exceeded the normal range.

“Today (Jan 15), among the 62 participants who came to our booth at 2020 Café in Pelita Commercial Centre, 18 registered blood glucose level that exceeded the normal range.

“This, somehow, indicated the low awareness of blood glucose and blood pressure among the local community – it raised some concerns,” said Ting when met by reporters yesterday.

Moreover, she said these numbers exceeded the 2019 national statistics of 18.3 per cent.

The National Morbidity Survey 2019, she said, had stated that one in five adult Malaysians had diabetes.

“It’s important to note that Malaysia still has the highest prevalence of diabetes among the South East Asian countries,” she added.

In this respect, she advised all to limit their consumption of food containing high levels of sugar, salt and oil throughout the CNY period.

“Eat more vegetables. Exercise regularly, at least 30 minutes a day.

“Run regular blood glucose and blood pressure checks, at least once a day; for those already having blood glucose and blood pressure issues, they should do the checks twice daily.

“Get enough sleep; sleep deprivation can harm one’s health too.”

Meanwhile, Ting said Diabetes Malaysia Miri would still hold its health screening every month throughout the year, at locations that would be announced later.