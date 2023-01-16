Calligraphy Challenge Cup event in Sibu attracts 246 participants

SIBU (Jan 16): A total of 246 participants took part in the 14th Datin Sri Wong Suk Ting Calligraphy Challenge Cup 2023, staged at Wisma UCA here yesterday.

Organised by the United Chinese Association (UCA), the competition was meant as a way to uphold and preserve this Chinese traditional art, as well as to promote it to the younger generation.

Paramount Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, in his opening speech for the event, said calligraphy was also known as ‘Waving Spring’, signifying ‘waving a pen and writing spring couplets’.

“The art of spring couplets is among many things under the Chinese traditional legacy.

“By holding this competition, I hope that the participants could share knowledge and experiences with one another, and also polish up their skills to enhance this art further.”

Lau also called upon the calligraphy artists, as well as teachers, parents and key social figures to really promote it to the young ones.

“In this way, it would enhance the public appreciation for the beauty of calligraphy,” he added.