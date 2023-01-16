Chinese federation president Richard Wee appointed Yayasan Sarawak board trustee

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee has been appointed a Yayasan Sarawak board trustee.

Deputy Premier and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian announced this on his Facebook page last night.

“Our Heartiest Congratulations to Dato Richard Wee Liang Chiat who has been appointed as a new trustee on the Board of Yayasan Sarawak,” read the social media post.

Dr Sim said he is confident that Wee, who is also Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) treasurer and Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools No. 1, 3, and 4 Management Committee chairman, can fulfil the new role well.

“I am highly confident that Dato Wee with his vast personal experience in the field of education will be able to contribute to Yayasan Sarawak, which has been entrusted to facilitate and further the aims of our state’s education (themselves being owners of many private universities within Sarawak) in the awards of scholarships and loans etc for Sarawak students in the last 50 years,” said the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

According to Dr Sim, hundreds of millions of ringgit have been allocated to Yayasan Sarawak on an annual basis as Sarawak continues to develop and enhance its human resources development, especially in the pursuit of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post received over 40 comments, one of which came from Sha Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau who wrote: “Congratulations Dato, hope you will fight for more equitable distribution of funds among all races”.

When contacted, Wee said he had not received the official notification and appointment letter.

“But I have been informed unofficially. I am, however, honoured to be appointed to the Yayasan board,” he said.

He extended his appreciation to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is board chairman, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is deputy chairman, as well as other trustees who have the confidence in him to serve on the prestigious board.

“I shall commit my best endeavour in discharging my duties as a trustee of the board and able to demonstrate to all who have the trust and faith in me,” Wee added.

On whether he will be the first Chinese board trustee, he replied: “Don’t think so. Check the website.”

A check on the Yayasan Sarawak website found the others on the board are State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, state Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, former Machan assemblyman Dato Sri Gramong Juna, and Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli, who is board secretary.