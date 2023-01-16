Covid-19: S’wak records 2 deaths, 216 cases in Epid Week 2

KUCHING (Jan 16): Sarawak recorded two deaths from Covid-19 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 2, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its weekly update, the committee said the two deaths were recorded in Sibu.

As for Covid-19 cases in Week 2, SDMC said Sarawak recorded 216 cases – a drop from the 270 cases in the previous week – with Kuching continuing the top the list with 78 cases, followed by Sibu (26), Miri (23), Bintulu (12) and Samarahan (10).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Sarikei with eight cases; Limbang and Serian (6); Dalat and Subis (5); Selangau and Mukah (4); Bau, Kapit and Saratok (3); Daro, Betong, Kabong, Kanowit, Lundu, Pusa and Simunjan (2); and one case each in Asajaya, Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Sri Aman and Tatau.

The remaining districts did not record any cases.