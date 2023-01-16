Critical timing for Sabah Labour Advisory Council

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 16): The Sabah Employers Association (SEA) strongly supports the establishment of Sabah Labour Advisory Council mooted by Deputy Human Resource Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

SEA has been calling for the set-up of such council for many years, as Sabah does not have a dedicated Human Resource Ministry to act as a platform for collation of data and feedback, recommending policy in line with the state’s situation, and to allow government, employers and employees to interact inclusively befitting the tripartite principle.

Sabah’s employment figure is second largest in the country, with almost 1.9 million employed persons across all sectors. This is equivalent to about 13% of total employed persons for Malaysia, despite a GDP contribution of less than 6%.

Evidently, the state is still dominated by labour intensive industries such as plantation and service, which have performed badly since pandemic times, with Sabah now having the country’s highest unemployment rate of 9.1%, or almost 190,000 unemployed persons.

Now that the country is seeing economic recovery, and the state actively attracting international and domestic investors, the need for labour related solutions to satisfy growth in both oil and gas and manufacturing sectors is pertinent.

SEA foresees the Sabah Labour Consultative Council to address multiple human resource issues; ensuring employers’ compliance, control labour costs, elevating workers’ income by matching real skill sets with industry needs to increase productivity, expediting economy recovery with more employment opportunities.

The council will serve as a platform to deliberate on policies or laws, with Sabah’s unique situation taken into consideration instead of often adopting Peninsular Malaysia’s measures lock stock and barrel, one example being the impending Employment Act amendments without taking into account Sabah’s economic difficulty to adopt some of the changes.

SEA urges the state government to set up the council without delay, with the first item on its agenda to review the Employment Act amendments, minus the invariable verbatim adoption.

Mustapha said the proposed Sabah Labor Advisory Council is to ensure that all existing labor laws can be implemented more effectively.

He said the advisory council is still in the initial proposal stage but confident it will be successful, to ensure balanced economic development in Sabah.