Decline in property loan applications

KUCHING: A declining trend continues to be seen in loan applications for the purchases of properties, likely caused by hikes in the overnight policy rate (OPR) last year.

According to data released by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), loan application for purchase of property declined for third consecutive months on monthly basis.

Total loan application fell by 2.9 per cent month on month (m-o-m) in November 2022.

This follows declines of 11.1 and 7.3 per cents in September and October 2022 respectively.

“We think that the weak loan application was due to hike in OPR by BNM in September and November by 25bps. The weaker demand in November 2022 could also attributed to the wait and see approach of buyers due to GE15 of Malaysia in November,” commented researchers at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“On yearly basis, loan application fell by 21.3 per cent in November 2022 after falling by 10 per cent y-o-y in October 2022, as demand for property is normalising from strong demand in last year as a result of the economy reopening.”

Total loan approved for purchase of property declined by 12.6 per cent m-o-m in November 2022 after a marginal drop of 0.4 per cent in October 2022.

MIDF Research saw that the decline in approved loan was mainly due to lower loan application and lower percentage of total approved loan over total applied loan of 42.3 per cent in November 2022.

On a yearly basis, loan approved recorded decline of 15.2 per cent y-o-y in November 2022 after recording positive growth in the past few months.

“We see that further decline in approved loan going forward may signal challenging new sales outlook for property developers.

“Despite the weakness in share price of property companies in 2022, we think that there are limited catalysts to spur the sector in the near-term.

“Property sales outlook is expected to be subdued judging from the weaker loan application while demand for property could further drag by potential OPR hike in 2023.

“Hence, we are maintaining our neutral stance on the property sector.”