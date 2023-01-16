Duo rescued after being stranded at Gunung Gading National Park

KUCHING (Jan 16): Two women, who were stranded at the Gunung Gading National Park yesterday, had to wait until sunrise to return to safety after they were found by a search and rescue (SAR) team at the national park in the wee hours of today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said a SAR operation was activated after they were notified that the two women, who are in their 50s, were stranded at the national park at around 6pm yesterday.

“The victims were found by the search and rescue team at the Batu Berkubu area (KM 6.4) of the national park around 2.30am today,” the spokesperson added.

He said when the two victims were found, they were cold and exhausted and the SAR team subsequently gave them drinks and blankets.

“For safety purposes, the victims were only brought down by the search and rescue team around 7am today considering that the path back from the location that they were found was dark and slippery

“They were brought back via the original tracks of the national park,” he added.

Apart from Bomba personnel, the SAR team searching consisted of personnel from the police, the national park rangers as well as members of the public.